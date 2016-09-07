Costly child-support system still 3 years away, SC agency says

A system for ensuring parents pay child support – two decades overdue and millions of dollars spent – is still three years from completion, the project's manager told lawmakers Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Social Services has been working on the system since Congress passed a 1988 law requiring all states to build a statewide system for enforcing the collection of child-support payments. The original deadline was 1995, but the federal government extended it two years.
The last state to comply with the law, South Carolina has been fined $145 million since 1998 because the system is incomplete.
Vendors have paid about $98 million of the fines, according to a memo Social Services recently provided lawmakers.
So far, the state has spent more than $100 million in fines and developing the system.
Completing the project will cost the state an additional $67 million.
The state also is expected to pay more in fines until the project is finished.
Jimmy Early, the project manager, told a panel of state senators overseeing the agency that the project is on track to be completed in October 2018. The system will take another year to get up and running after training the 700 people who will be operating the system.
That due date is the same the agency provided last year when it contracted with a new company to complete the project.
Social Services has blamed legal disputes with companies hired to build the system for delaying its development.
The S.C. Department of Social Services is working with Xerox to develop a system for collecting child-support payments.
After a long legal battle, the state reached a settlement last year with Hewlett Packard computer giant, the previous vendor, and entered a contract with Xerox.
Gina Arnold, a parent from Spartanburg County, told the state Senate panel that three years is far too long to wait on the system.
“It does not take three years to write a program,” said Arnold, who said she struggles with the family court regularly to get her ex-husband to pay child support. The system, she said, would automatically ping parents who fail to pay support on time, leading to court intervention.
“It does not take three years, 30 years, to get a system into place.”
Senators also expressed frustration that the system has taken so long to complete and encouraged Social Services to look for ways to speed up the process.
