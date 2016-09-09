Three USC fraternities in hot water after misconduct allegations

Three University of South Carolina fraternities are in hot water after recent allegations of misconduct.
And a USC spokesman says the recent behavior problems will affect school officials’ talks with fraternity leaders about changing the nature of fraternity rush and pledging.
The state’s flagship university Friday morning suspended Pi Kappa Phi after an “allegation of chapter misconduct involving members of the organization,” USC spokesman Wes Hickman said Friday.
And USC’s Kappa Alpha and Chi Psi chapters during fraternity rush last month were cited for alcohol violations and put on probation, according to the university’s Greek life conduct page.
The problems come as USC fraternities tread thin ice with school leaders, who say Greek behavior has led them to discuss fundamentally changing Greek life at the downtown Columbia campus.
USC officials have publicly floated changing fraternity recruitment as well as ending pledging, the months-long, sometimes abusive induction period for new members.
USC president Harris Pastides said last month the school would keep a wary eye on fraternity rush, which ended Sept. 4. More bad behavior this fall could ramp up talk of change, he said.
“There is no doubt that incidents like these impact our discussions with students, alumni and national offices about those long-term issues of recruitment and pledging,” Hickman wrote Friday in an emailed statement. “In the meantime, we will continue our aggressive, multifaceted approach to curbing negative behaviors by investigating incidents as they occur and taking disciplinary action against chapters and individuals when necessary.”
Pi Kappa Phi is suspended from conducting chapter events or activities, Hickman said. He offered no more details about the allegation but said USC is reviewing the matter.
Kappa Alpha and Chi Psi were placed on probation until Dec. 31, 2016, and both received alcohol fines.
Those two chapters were charged with alcohol violations that allegedly occurred Aug. 22, near the start of fraternity rush.
An incident description for the Kappa Alpha charge on USC’s website says “information was provided connected to a medical transport and an off campus party.”
A spokesman for Kappa Alpha’s national office said the fraternity worked with USC on the investigation and agreed on the sanctions.
Law enforcement responded to an event “involving a crowd and an alleged party” at Chi Psi’s house in USC’s Greek Village, the page says. “Upon further investigation various forms of alcohol were found in common spaces of the facility.”
Pi Kappa Phi now is the fourth fraternity currently suspended at USC. Delta Tau Delta, Sigma Chi and Alpha Tau Omega also remain suspended, according to USC’s conduct page.
Kappa Alpha and Chi Psi join Alpha Epsilon Pi and Phi Kappa Sigma on USC’s list of fraternities on probation.
None of the three chapters’ presidents returned emails requesting comment on Friday. Nor did the national chapters for Pi Kappa Phi or Chi Psi.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
