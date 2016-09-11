South Carolina

Dying SC man names woman next door as firing fatal shot

A South Carolina woman is facing a murder charge after police say her neighbor named her as the shooter while on his death bed.

EASLEY, S.C.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Rebecca Barten Smoak of Easley was arrested Saturday. She was arrested hours after law officers were called to the slain man's home.

The Pickens County Coroner's office says 58-year-old James Kenneth Brazeal died from a gunshot to the chest.

Authorities say Brazeal and Smoak were neighbors.

Deputies say Smoak was found unconscious at her home when they arrived to arrest her Saturday evening. A shotgun was recovered from her residence.

