Cayce officials to rebuild flood-damaged landing

Officials in Lexington County are preparing to rebuild a boat landing on the Congaree River that was destroyed in the flooding rains last October.
The State newspaper reported (http://bit.ly/2cR0R69 ) that officials in Cayce think it will cost about $180,000 to repair the landing, with most of the cost paid by the federal government.
The 23-year-old landing was closed after its dock was damaged in floods that followed record rain last fall. It's unclear how long the project will take.
Fishing and floating trip guides are happy about the decision.
Kevin Geddings owns Adventure Carolina and says work to rebuild the dock is overdue.
One guide, Jason Bennett, says the loss of the dock created congestion on the Richland County side of the river.
