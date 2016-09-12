Arrests made in SC shooting of 11-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy

COLUMBIA, SC Law enforcement officials announced they have made arrests in the early August shootings of an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.
Columbia police and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced at a Monday press conference police arrested Markelton Tyvon Stephens, 20, and Katherine Lake, 18, and said there is also a juvenile suspect.
The charges stem from an Aug. 7 incident where a 13-year-old boy was shot and injured at an apartment complex on Falling Springs Road near Broad River Road.
Another incident occurred at the same complex two days later on Aug. 9 where an 11-year-old girl was injured when a suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds into a crowd.
Stephens is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of peace-aggravated in nature.
Lake is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of peace-aggravated in nature.
Stephens and the juvenile were also charged in Kershaw County with eight counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of grand larceny each, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office
The office reported Stephens has been previously arrested for hit and run with property damage, shoplifting, entry on another’s land after notice, entering premises after warning, obtaining property under false pretenses, second degree burglary, petty larceny, trespassing, use of vehicle without permission, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, third degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and first degree assault and battery.
