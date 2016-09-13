Trump has double-digit SC lead in latest poll

Donald Trump has a double-digit lead in South Carolina, according to a poll commissioned by the S.C. Republican Party.
The poll by Starboard Communications finds Trump has the support of 48 percent of S.C. voters, while 35 percent say they plan to vote for Hillary Clinton. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson has the support of another 7 percent of voters, while 11 percent remain undecided.
"Donald Trump and Mike Pence are well on their way to victory in South Carolina," said Matt Moore, chairman of the S.C. GOP. "This is the third South Carolina poll in recent weeks showing the strength of our ticket."
Two polls earlier this month showed Trump with a lead in South Carolina. A 50-state Washington Post/SurveyMonkey poll last week found Trump at 49 percent in South Carolina, holding a 7 percentage-point lead over Clinton. A First Tuesdays poll of S.C. voters released the same day gave Trump 50 percent support and a 12-point lead.
Polls earlier this summer showed a tighter S.C. race, leading S.C. Democrats to declare the reliably red state a toss up.
The Starboard poll also found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott leads his Democratic opponent Thomas Dixon 58 percent to 22 percent with 16 percent undecided.
Among the poll’s other findings, Trump performed best:
▪ In the Pee Dee-based 7th District, where his lead over Clinton was 57-42
▪ Among those who identified terrorism as their greatest concern, where he led 72-16
▪ Among those who use Facebook multiple times each day, where he led 57-26
Clinton, on the other hand, performed best:
▪ Among African-American voters, where she led 78-8
▪ Among those who think “the country is heading in the right direction,” where she led 82-3
▪ Among voters who think illegal immigrants now working in the United States should be legalized rather than deported, where she led 52-29
Starboard president Walter Whetsell conducted the poll among 600 likely voters using live phoners calling landlines and cell numbers from Sept. 7-9. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
S.C. POLLS
A Tuesday poll is the third this month to give Trump a healthy lead in South Carolina.
Public Policy Polling (Aug. 11): Trump 41, Clinton 39
Feldman Group (Aug. 23): Trump 45, Clinton 43
Reuters/Ipsos (Aug. 25): Trump 46, Clinton 46
Washington Post/SurveyMonkey (Sept. 6): Trump 49, Clinton 42
First Tuesdays (Sept. 6): Trump 50, Clinton 38
Starboard Communications (Sept. 13): Trump 48, Clinton 35
