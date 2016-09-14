Children's Trust training aims to help prevent child abuse

The top group that works to prevent child abuse in South Carolina is doing some important training this week to help keep kids safe.
Starting Wednesday, Children's Trust of South Carolina is putting on a Home Visiting Summit. The two-day gathering at the Columbia Marriott is for home-visiting professionals including childcare workers and program managers.
Organizers say home visiting pairs volunteer families with specialists who provide services throughout a child's first five years to improve health, development and early learning.
Children's Trust of South Carolina focuses on the prevention of child abuse, neglect and injury and advocates for the overall well-being of children. Its programs include educating first-time mothers on child safety, professional development for childcare workers and advocacy for policies that positively impact the state's children.
