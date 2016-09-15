$2.1 billion approved for road spending

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to spend $2.1 billion during the 2017-18 budget year repairing and maintaining the state’s crumbling road system.
The amount South Carolina spends on road-repairs —with roughly $40 billion needed through 2040 — has drawn scrutiny as legislators have refused to increase the state’s gas tax, last increased almost 30 years ago.
The Transportation Department has said it needs an added $943 million a year to repair the state’s roads and make them safer.
About 45 percent of the Transportation Department’s budget is made up of federal dollars.
The other 55 percent of the road-repair agency’s budget comes from state money, including S.C. gas tax revenues.
