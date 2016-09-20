Downside of Growth: Spike in traffic deaths

A downside of being one of the fastest growing areas in the nation is a spike in traffic deaths.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that (http://bit.ly/2crbdal ) as of Sunday there have been 19 traffic fatalities in Beaufort County this year. That's more than in any of the last three years. For all of 2015 there were eight.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern says one reason for the increase is the popularity of the county and the number of people moving in. Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that the Beaufort area, Charleston and Myrtle Beach are three of the 20 fastest-growing areas in the nation.
