911 audio reveals new details about morning of USMC recruit’s death

Audio from 911 calls has revealed more information about the morning Marine Corps recruit Raheel Siddiqui fell to his death.
A staff sergeant “from Kilo Company” called 911 at 5:36 a.m. March 18 and informed dispatchers that a recruit had “jumped from the third deck” and was on the “PT-field side” of “Building 683,” according to audio and documents obtained from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office through an open records request by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
Building 683 is a barracks in 3rd Recruit Training Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to depot spokesperson Capt. Greg Carroll.
Siddiqui, 20, an American Muslim of Pakistani descent from Taylor, Mich., was assigned to 3rd Battalion’s Company K — Kilo Company.
He was allegedly hazed and called a “terrorist” at some point before his death, according to initial findings from a Corps command investigation. Prior to reportedly jumping from the third floor of his barracks, a drill instructor allegedly slapped him after forcing him to do “incentive training” for failing to properly report — Siddiqui was requesting permission to go to sickbay for a sore throat.
According to the Corrps investigation into Siddiqui’s death — which the Corps has ruled a suicide — a 911 call was received at 5:36 a.m. March 18 and Parris Island officials arrived at the scene four minutes later.
The sheriff’s office call log shows three calls — a total of about four and a half minutes of audio — among the staff sergeant, dispatchers and Parris Island Fire and Rescue. The first call appears to disconnect toward the end, when a Beaufort County dispatcher attempts to transfer it to Parris Island. The county’s “call detail report” indicates difficulty transferring the call.
The staff sergeant appears to identify his last name as “Urbina” during the call, though the county documented his name as “Rubino.”
When asked if he could confirm the identity of the caller, Carroll said Wednesday that Headquarters Marine Corps would have to answer that question because the incident was associated with Corps’ investigations.
“We’re not releasing any names surrounding the investigation at this point,” Corps headquarters spokesperson Maj. Clark Carpenter said Wednesday morning.
“We do remain committed to providing the maximum level of transparency while maintaining the integrity of the investigative and legal processes,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
