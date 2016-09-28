Two children shot at SC elementary school, father of 14-year-old suspect found dead

A 14-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun at a playground at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon before he was stopped by a longtime volunteer firefighter, authorities said.
Two 6-year-old children were injured, one critically, along with a teacher and Jeffrey Osbourne, the father of the teenager, was found shot to death at a home about three and a half miles away, said Captain Garland Major of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.
One of the children and the teacher have been released from AnMed Health Medical Center.
The firefighter who stopped the shooting, Jamie Brock, has been in the fire service for about 30 years, said Chief Deputy Keith Smith of the Sheriff's Office.
Smith said Brock was either not armed or did not use a weapon and it was not clear whether the shooter's gun had a malfunction that allowed Brock to apprehend the teenager.
The shooter is believed to be 14 years old and officials could charge him as a minor, Smith said.
The teenager was home schooled and was not a student at the Anderson County School District, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Emergency medical workers and firefighters, in addition to Brock, saved lives at the school, said Taylor Jones, Anderson County Emergency Services Director.
"We had hoped we'd never use this training," he said.
Classes have been cancelled at the school, Anderson County District 4 superintendent Joanne Avery said.
She said the school has locked doors and cameras which will be used in the investigation.
Avery said counseling will be made available to students, who will be contacted through alerts from the school.
"This is a very difficult time," she said.
Major, the sheriff's captain, said the victims and the alleged shooter are all white and law enforcement does not suspect any racial motivation. The shooting is also believed to have nothing to do with terrorism, Major said.
About 280 students were evacuated to a nearby church, where they were reunited with their family.
A SWAT team cleared the school building after the shooting, which was reported by a teacher at 1:45 p.m.
Officials were at the school within seven minutes.
The shooting of Osbourne was reported by his family shortly after the school shooting was reported.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott expressed concerns on social media Wednesday afternoon.
"My heart is sick for Anderson&South Carolina," he tweeted. "Praying initial reports of no loss of life remain true & for those injured and their families."
Townville Elementary School is in Pendleton-based Anderson County School District 4. It has 286 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The school is at 105 Townville School Road, off S.C. 24 near Lake Hartwell and the Georgia state line.
Governor Nikki Haley statement in response to the shooting in Townville, S.C
"As we work together with law enforcement to make sure they have the support they need to investigate what happened in Townville, Michael and I ask that everyone across South Carolina join us in praying for the entire Townville Elementary School family and those touched by today's tragedy."
SOURCE: SC Governor’s office
