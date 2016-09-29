Air Force explosives unit warns it is detonating munitions

Air Force officials are warning residents near the Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in central South Carolina that an explosives disposal unit is slated to set off some of its munitions.
Officials from Shaw Air Force Base say members of the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron are scheduled to conduct detonations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The Poinsett Range is located about 12 miles away from Shaw and is used for training by the Air Force and other military services.
Landowners and residents surrounding the range can expect noise and vibrations during the scheduled detonations.
Officials say if residents have any questions they should call the 20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 803-895-1620.
