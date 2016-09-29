The ‘beating heart of Myrtle Beach’ went silent 10 years ago with closing of Pavilion

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area Pause

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

3:09 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret preview South Pointe-Ridge View matchup

1:25 Video: South Pointe's Ken'darius Fredrick talks Ridge View matchup

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings