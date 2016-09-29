Family: Jacob Hall on life support after Townville Elementary shooting

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama Pause

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:12 Lancaster County sheriff discusses seizure of more than $1 million in cocaine from Indian Land business

0:57 Legendary Rock Hill barber is crime victim

3:09 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret preview South Pointe-Ridge View matchup

1:25 Video: South Pointe's Ken'darius Fredrick talks Ridge View matchup

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say