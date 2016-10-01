Boy, 6, dies days after South Carolina school shooting

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama Pause

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:06 BMX superstars, Olympians compete in World Cup in Rock Hill

1:09 Lake Wylie, SC, resident shows yard drainage problems

4:24 Video: Rock Hill versus Gaffney highlights

4:19 Video: South Pointe versus Ridge View highlights

0:35 Kirk Herbstreit on Sloppy Body and Clemson