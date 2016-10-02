SC emergency officials watch hurricane, discuss early plans

With the path uncertain for powerful Hurricane Matthew, the S.C. Emergency Management Division launched initial preparations in reviewing plans and notifying response staff.
The hurricane – a dangerous category four Sunday morning – posed the biggest threats to Haiti and eastern Cuba, along with Jamaica and, possibly, the Bahamas. The path from there is still unclear, though there is a chance parts of the U.S. coast along the eastern seaboard could be affected.
A news release Sunday said SCEMD director Kim Stenson held conference calls with county emergency managers, SERT agencies and local National Weather Service offices. The agencies discussed emergency plans in advance of any response to the storm.
“It’s too soon to rule out any possibilities,” Stenson said in the news release. “Hurricane Matthew has quickly strengthened into a dangerous storm and its projected path could put South Carolina in harm’s way. Fortunately, people in South Carolina have time. While we hope we never see a hurricane head our way, we all need prepare for the possible effects.”
Forecasters with South Carolina’s National Weather Service offices predict that even if Hurricane Matthew remains at sea, the state’s coast could see tropical storm-force winds and flooding, the news release said. People in potentially vulnerable areas should review personal safety plans, become familiar with local evacuation zones in coastal counties and locate the nearest hurricane evacuation routes. The information is detailed in the 2016 S.C. Hurricane Guide at scemd.org.
