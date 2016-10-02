Funeral held for school shooting suspect’s slain father

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon for Jeffrey Osborne, the slain father of the 14-year-old suspect in the shootings at Townville Elementary School.
Authorities say the suspect fatally shot his father last Wednesday before shooting a teacher and two students near the playground at Townville Elementary. One of the wounded students, 6-year-old Jacob Hall, died Saturday. The other student and first-grade teacher Meghan Hollingsworth were treated at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson and released.
The 14-year-old suspect was charged Friday with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. The murder charge was in connection to the shooting death of his father, who police believe was killed before the school shootings. The State does not name juveniles who have been charged with a crime.
Sunday’s funeral for Jeffrey Osborne was at Oakdale Baptist Church, which has become a center of activity in the aftermath of last week’s violence.
Townville Elementary was evacuated after the shootings and students were brought to the church to be reunited with their parents. A community prayer service was held at the church later that night and a similar service was set to be held there hours after Sunday’s funeral.
Jacob’s family also attends the church, which will host a visitation for him from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, to be followed by a service celebrating his life at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Jeffrey Osborne, 47, owned a poultry farm near Townville. He also was an avid motorcyclist, according to James South, a Liberty minister who is a relative of the Osborne family. More than a dozen bikers gathered in the parking lot outside the church Sunday.
A 1987 graduate of Westside High School in Anderson, Jeffrey Osborne lived in a home at the end of a private, unpaved road off Fair Play Road in a rural area dominated by poultry farms in western Anderson County. He filed an application with state officials last year to expand his poultry operation. The home is on a 5-acre tract that he acquired in 2003 from his parents, Tommy and Patsy Osborne, who have an adjoining 30 acres, according to county property records.
Dwain and Shelia Brown came to the church Sunday to pay their respects. They live near the Osborne family on Jolly Road.
Dwain Brown described Jeffrey Osborne as a big-hearted and kind man who allowed hunters to use his land.
“He was the kind of fella you wanted for a neighbor or a brother,” Dwain Brown said.
The Osborne family is seen as pillars of the Townville community.
Dwain Brown said he went to school with Jeffrey Osborne’s parents. He described the whole family as good people, “just like you think country people ought to be.”
Jeffrey Osborne was buried at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Townville, His survivors include his parents, his wife, three children and a brother.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, several cars were parked in a grassy area beside Tommy and Patsy Osborne’s white, single-story home on Fair Play Road. An American flag was flying on the carport next to the home.
“It is terrible for everyone involved, including the entire community,” said a woman sitting outside the home who declined to give her name.
In the aftermath of last week’s shooting at Townville Elementary School, residents and others outside the small community of Townville in Anderson County expressed their determination to rise above the tragedy by proclaiming themselves and their city #TownvilleStrong.
That strength was tested Saturday after news broke that 6-year-old Jacob, a student at Townville Elementary, had died.
Described by Gerald Gambrell, Jacob’s brother, as God’s “strongest soldier,” Jacob incurred a gunshot wound to the leg that struck his femoral artery Wednesday. Though Jacob’s classmate and Townville Elementary teacher Meghan Hollingsworth survived their gunshot wounds, he suffered massive blood loss at the scene that eventually proved too much to overcome.
Still, Townville residents seem determined to remember Jacob as he was described by his family, bubbly and with a contagious smile.
In Jacob’s honor, The Blood Connection held a Sunday blood drive at the Townville Fire Department and collected teddy bears for students at Townville Elementary.
Dozens waited in line Sunday morning to give blood at the fire station.
Though the blood drive initially was organized to benefit Jacob, folks at the fire station decided to go ahead with the event.
“It’s a way for everybody to come together,” said Becky Bayne, who drove to Townville from Easley.
