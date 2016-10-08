South Carolina

October 8, 2016 2:34 AM

The Latest: Hurricane Matthew nears South Carolina

The Associated Press

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew (all times local):

2:00 a.m.

Hurricane Matthew continues to move north off the Georgia coast and its center is forecast to move near or over the South Carolina coast Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports. The Category 2 hurricane will near North Carolina's southern coast by Saturday night, the center says.

Matthew has sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph), and is 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Hilton Head, South Carolina. It is moving north about 12 mph (19 kph).

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos