The Latest: Hurricane Matthew nears South Carolina

Robert Nicotra braves the wind and rain along the beach on the Isle of Palms, S.C., as Hurricane Matthew approaches, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP Photo
Mike Pendergrast moves a wagon down 41st Ave. full of sand to fill with sand bags around his home on the Isle of Palms as Hurricane Matthew approaches the Isle of Palms, S.C., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP Photo
An Isle of Palms house leaves a message as Hurricane Matthew approaches the Isle of Palms, S.C., Friday, October 7, 2016.
Mic Smith
AP Photo
Trey Tait watches over his store, Tait's Lawn Products, illuminated by a generator after the power went out from Hurricane Matthew in Brunswick, Ga., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A fallen tree from Hurricane Matthew blocks the road on St. Simons Island, Ga., after residents were ordered to evacuate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Rain from Hurricane Matthew falls on the flooded intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Victory Drive Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Savannah, Ga.
Savannah Morning News via AP
Josh Galemore
Bull River Yacht Club Dock Master Robert Logan leaves the dock after finishing up storm preparations as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Savannah, Ga. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surge as the most powerful hurricane to menace the Atlantic Seaboard in over a decade pushed north.
Stephen B. Morton
AP Photo
An official vehicle navigates debris as it passes along Highway A1A after it was partial washed away by Hurricane Matthew, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Flagler Beach, Fla. Hurricane Matthew spared Florida’s most heavily populated stretch from a catastrophic blow Friday but threatened some of the South’s most historic and picturesque cities with ruinous flooding and wind damage as it pushed its way up the coastline.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
A motorist drives down flooded street in St. Augustine, Fla., as Hurricane Matthew moves up the Florida coast Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Matthew was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane overnight, and its storm center, or eye, hung just offshore Friday morning as it moved up the coastline, sparing communities the full force of its 120 mph winds.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
A boat and debris washed ashore from Hurricane Matthew are seen in Melbourne, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew spared Florida's most heavily populated stretch from a catastrophic blow but threatened some of the South's most historic and picturesque cities.
Gaston De Cardenas
AP Photo
