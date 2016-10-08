Grads’ coastal wedding canceled by hurricane, but USC makes it work in Columbia

The University of South Carolina saved the day – wedding day that is – for alumni Chelsea Gordin and Jared Rich, whose wedding plans on the S.C. coast were canceled when they had to evacuate.
“A hurricane was coming,” Gary Frank, the bride’s father said of the families’ plans in Bluffton. “Every place was closed. We were going to evacuate. We had no idea where we were going to go. We cried some tears together. But before we knew it, we had a plan.”
They wanted to go to the Rutledge Chapel on USC’s Horseshoe.
After seven to eight calls that went to recordings stating the university was closed, Frank reached Savannah Fisher, a student employee at the Russell House student union.
Fisher, a junior English and history major who works for events services, set out to help the Gamecock families.
She recalls thinking, “I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen.”
“The whole university came together for these two Gamecocks and made sure they had a very special, special day in the face of the hurricane,” Fisher, who served as the wedding attendant, said.
“Getting married at the Rutledge Chapel is something that is near and dear to our hearts, being alumni here,” Jared Rich said.
“We met at USC and got engaged in Columbia. It comes full circle. Through the chain of events, having to have a wedding here, I do believe it was meant to be.”
The couple will honeymoon in Mexico.
