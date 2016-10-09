The Latest: Swift currents hampered Florence County rescuers

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew's impacts on South Carolina (all times local):
12:05 p.m.
It took rescuers hours to make their way to a vehicle that was swept off a road in Florence County during massive floods caused by Hurricane Matthew
Florence County Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Golden said a witness called 911 after seeing the vehicle disappear around noon Saturday.
Golden says the vehicle was swept a ways downstream. The swift current and heavy rains hampered attempts by rescuers to get to the vehicle for about four hours.
The coroner's office has not released the name or other information about the victim.
Parts of Florence County received more than 10 inches of rain from the hurricane. Golden says numerous roads remain impassible because of flooding and downed trees and there are widespread power outages. Some first responders have said the damage is worse than Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
---
10:45 a.m.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says one person has died in floodwaters from the heavy rains in Hurricane Matthew.
Haley said Sunday that the victim was in a car and was swept away in Florence County. More details were not immediately available.
Otherwise, the governor says the state continues to recover. Officials say all the interstates are reopened and crews are trying to cut down trees blocking about 300 other roads and highways.
Haley says nearly 750,000 customers remain without power in the state, down from the peak of about 850,000.
Haley says she is lifting evacuation orders in Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston and Dorchester counties. She says it will be up to local officials to tell her when to allow coastal residents back into other counties.
