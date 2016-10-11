Iconic Myrtle Beach pier destroyed by Hurricane Matthew to be rebuilt

They will rebuild!
Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier was partly washed away after Hurricane Matthew moved through the area Saturday. Hilton Doubletree, which owns the pier, is planning to rebuild, the company said Monday.
“They’ve already started talking to contractors,” Lisa Cole, a spokeswoman for Hilton, said. Cole said the company did not yet know how much the damage had cost.
In Surfside, the town’s pier had been partly swept away from the storm. Director of Public Works John Adair said another wooden pier would cost millions of dollars, but that the town would more likely build a cement one, which would be even more expensive.
“I don’t even want to guess (what the new pier would cost),” he said.
