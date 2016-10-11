Attorney General’s office investigating reports of price gouging

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew Pause

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

13:02 Nikki Haley's Matthew update, Sun. Oct. 9

0:46 Fripp Island remains closed, areas still inundated by storm surge

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo