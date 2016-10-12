South Carolina officials worry about flooded roads

Transportation officials in South Carolina say they expect a number of roads and bridges to be covered by flood waters following the heavy rains of Hurricane Matthew.
The state transportation department said in a statement Tuesday night that officials are monitoring river levels and road conditions across the northeastern corner of the state.
The agency said it has moved equipment and personnel to be ready to respond to potential flooding. Transportation workers will be ready to close roads and post detour signs when flooding occurs.
The department says it will inspect all bridges and roads before they are reopened after flooding.
Officials again warn people against driving around barricades and to avoid flooded roads and bridges.
