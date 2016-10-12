Still no access to some SC islands for evacuees of Hurricane Matthew

Evacuees still were not being allowed on Harbor, Hunting or Fripp islands at midday Wednesday, four full days since Hurricane Matthew tore through the area, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The barrier islands are the only parts of Beaufort County where residents and property owners have not been allowed to reenter after the storm.
The delay is a result of damage to on either end of the Harbor Island Bridge, along the only roadway leading to the islands from St. Helena Island. The bridge itself has not sustained major damage, S.C. Department of Transportation spokesman James Law said Tuesday, but washouts undermined the pavement leading to the span and make travel there perilous.
In other news from the Sheriff’s Office, American Red Cross post storm shelters remain open at Bluffton and Battery Creek high schools, as do distribution points for food and water at the Hilton Head Schools complex and St. Helena Elementary School.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
