Clemson University police investigating KKK flyers

Clemson University police are looking into the discovery of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers found on campus Monday.
CUPD chief Eric Hendricks said the flyers were found “along some campus roadways and parking lots” and over in Oconee County. His staff is looking at video surveillance that indicates the zip locked packets of flyers were thrown out from a moving car. He said the investigation continues, but said no arrests are presently in the works.
University police also reported Monday that there have been a few incidents of Clemson students being “subjected to racial slurs and other inappropriate conduct while walking on our campus.”
CUPD officers did stop and identify those individuals, who had no ties to the university, according to a statement from campus media relations.
“In coordination with the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the appropriate action was taken to deter these individuals from repeating conduct of this nature on our campus,” the statement read. “We take such racially motivated remarks and/or acts toward our students extremely seriously, and Hendricks asked that anyone with information on these incidents contact CUPD by calling 911 or 864-656-2222, or athttps://www.clemson.edu/cusafety/cupd/rave-guardian/.
