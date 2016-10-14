3 die in Interstate 77 wreck in Richland County

Three people have died in a wreck on Interstate 77 in Richland County.
Authorities said the wreck happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on I-77 near Killian when an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic.
Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the deaths but did not have names on the victims immediately. He expected to have more information Friday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling south on I-77 when the driver lost control and the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding with another SUV.
All of the dead were in the SUV that crossed into the oncoming lanes.
A person in the second SUV was taken to a hospital. There was no word on the person's identify or condition.
Comments