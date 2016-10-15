Is your favorite State Fair ride safe?

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area Pause

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

2:14 Will South Carolina right an apparent wrongful conviction?

3:33 Northwestern vs Clover football highlights

3:54 Rock Hill vs Fort Mill football highlights

1:33 Tree Tops draws seniors with 'natural aesthetic' in Indian Land

1:39 Couple says 'I do' in front of zombies at Carowinds in Fort Mill