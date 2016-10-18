15 more South Carolina counties eligible for Matthew help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved 15 more counties for individual assistance after Hurricane Matthew.
FEMA said Monday the additional counties are Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg.
The help can include money for temporary rental assistance and essential home repairs. Low-cost loans are available for uninsured property losses.
Marion and Orangeburg counties were previously approved for individual assistance.
Other counties have been approved for public assistance. The money is available to help state agencies, local governments and some nonprofit groups recover losses from the storm.
Those counties are Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Hampton, Lee and Sumter.
Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion, and Williamsburg counties were previously designated for public assistance.
Comments