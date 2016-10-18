Flooding closes hunting in parts of SC to avoid ‘exploitation’

High river levels and widespread flooding from Hurricane Matthew earlier this month is causing some temporary hunting closures in portions of coastal South Carolina.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources declared temporary hunting closures in portions of Georgetown, Marion and Horry counties, according to a news release from the department.
The 10-day closure will start midnight Wednesday and ends midnight Oct. 29.
The closures apply to all game species within the Great Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee river drainage systems, except alligators, doves, hogs and coyotes. This applies to both private and public lands
SCDNR reported multiple sportsmen voiced their concerns about the flooding.
“The flooding has created potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and are confined to small areas of high ground,” the release stated.
SCDNR will continue to monitor flooded areas and adjust closure zones and time frames as needed, according to the release.
The Great Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee river drainage areas where the closures will be in effect include:
▪ In Marion County, all areas south of U.S. Highway 378 up to the Great Pee Dee River to the west and on the east side by the Little Pee Dee River.
▪ In Horry County, the west boundary begins at U.S. 378 at the Little Pee Dee River, thence south along the county line and Little Pee Dee River to the confluence of the Great Pee Dee River, thence southeast along the Great Pee Dee River to U.S. 701. The east boundary starts at the Georgetown County line at the Great Pee Dee River on U.S. 701, thence north on U.S. 701 to Pee Dee Highway thence north on Pee Dee Highway to U.S. 378, thence to the Little Pee Dee River.
▪ In Georgetown County, the west boundary starts at the Great Pee Dee River at the Williamsburg County line, thence west along County Line Road to the intersection with Old Pee Dee Road, thence south and east along Old Pee Dee Road to the intersection with U.S. 701. The east boundary starts at the intersection of Old Pee Dee Road and U.S. 701, thence northeast to the Great Pee Dee River, thence northwest along the Great Pee Dee River to County Line Road.
