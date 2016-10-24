South Carolina oil spill prompts legal threat

COLUMBIA, SC Dissatisfied with the progress of an oil spill cleanup in South Carolina, environmentalists are laying the groundwork for a lawsuit against a national energy company over the 2014 petroleum leak near Belton.
The Savannah Riverkeeper and Upstate Forever said Monday they have filed a notice that they will sue under the federal Clean Water Act within 60 days if Kinder Morgan Energy Partners Inc. and a subsidiary don't halt ongoing petroleum pollution in waterways near the spill site.
Petroleum is still polluting the environment more than 18 months after the spill – and stream banks “reek of gasoline,’’ said Frank Holleman, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, which is representing the groups.
Monday's legal notice, provided to the energy company and government regulators, is part of a federal process that must be followed before a lawsuit can be filed.
Such notices are not common, but are sometimes filed by citizens who claim the government is not enforcing the clean water law. The notice letter comes at a time of criticism by green groups and property rights advocates over Kinder Morgan expansion plans in the Savannah River basin in western South Carolina.
The notice to Kinder Morgan says the company has not cleaned up at least 160,500 gallons of petroleum leftover from the spill at a Kinder Morgan site near Belton late in 2014. The notice says 209,000 gallons have been cleaned up, but little has been done this year to complete the environmental work.
Environmentalists say state and federal regulators have not forced the cleanup, but they also say Kinder Morgan Energy Partners Inc. and its subsidiary, Plantation Pipeline, are to blame.
Spokespeople for Kinder Morgan and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had no immediate comment Monday, but were working on responses. Kinder Morgan has in the past said it puts safety first in maintaining its pipelines. The one near Belton extends from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.
The notice letter says contaminants polluting the environment include benzene, a cancer-causing material.
“Kinder Morgan is not doing enough to protect our watershed, and the people who depend on it, from this spill,” Tonya Bonitatibus, the Savannah Riverkeeper, said in a written statement. “There is no record showing they’ve extracted any measurable amount of gasoline since early 2016, despite ongoing pollution that has been flowing from this tributary into the Savannah River for nearly a year.''
The notice letter alleges that Kinder Morgan is testing for pollution in the areas least likely to be contaminated. Environmentalists filed the notice after visiting the site in rural Anderson County two months ago.
The petroleum pipeline in question is one that runs from Louisiana through northwest South Carolina and up the East Coast. A section of pipe along the route near Belton is blamed for spilling about 370,000 gallons. A pipe rupture caused the spill, the notice says.
Kinder Morgan, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the nation's major pipeline companies. It operates about 84,000 miles of pipeline in North America, the notice says. Plantation Pipeline is a Kinder Morgan subsidiary.
The company has been at odds with the Savannah Riverkeeper and many landowners for parts of two years over a plan to run a spur from the line in Belton through western South Carolina and south Georgia to Jacksonville, Fla. The company backed off plans after intense opposition and efforts by Georgia and South Carolina. lawmakers to stop the project. Opponents said the project would pollute the environment and unduly burden property owners by seizing land. The company denied that.
Comments