Drought group discusses western Carolinas as floods subside

The last river in South Carolina has finally fallen below major flood stage from Hurricane Matthew's rains two weeks ago, but the western parts of South Carolina and North Carolina have an emerging crisis of a different sort.
Drought is creeping across the area, where places like Greenville are seeing one of their driest autumns on record.
The South Carolina Drought Response Committee is meeting Wednesday. When they last met in August, they put the entire state in some stage of drought.
Since then, Hurricane Matthew and other tropical systems drenched the eastern Carolinas. North Myrtle Beach has seen nearly 28 inches of rain since Sept. 1.
Those rains haven't reached the west. Greenville had 1.43 inches of rain since Sept. 1 with similar totals in the North Carolina mountains.
