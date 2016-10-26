Drought group discusses western Carolinas as floods subside

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November Pause

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood