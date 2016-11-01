Vice president campaigns in red state South Carolina

Vice President Joe Biden is returning to strongly Republican South Carolina to campaign for a congressional candidate and get out the vote for the Democratic ticket.
Biden is scheduled to attend events in Sumter and in Rock Hill on Tuesday.
The vice president will be joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat in South Carolina's congressional delegation, and U.S. House hopeful Fran Person.
Person is a former Biden aide who is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney in the 5th District that reaches from the North Carolina state line into the Midlands.
Last month, Biden headlined a fundraiser for Person and campaigned with him in the district.
