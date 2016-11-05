At least five people shot inside Myrtle Beach night club

At least five people were injured when gunfire rang out at a Myrtle Beach night club early Saturday.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the shooting that was reported about 2:30 a.m. at Pure Ultra Club at 803 Main St., according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Initial reports state multiple victims are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown. Authorities said the suspect fled on foot, but police may know who that person is.
Police are currently processing evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382, Crosby said.
More information will be provided as soon as it is released. Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.
Our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE contributed to this report.
