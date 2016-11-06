USMC reports recruit death at Parris Island; second fatality at the depot this year

Another marine recruit has died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, according to officials.
A statement from depot spokesman Capt. Greg Carroll confirms that a recruit assigned to the 2nd Recruit Training Battalion died at 9:32 p.m. Friday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The recruit was found unconscious after 8 p.m. in his bed. Emergency medical professionals were notified, arrived on the scene and transferred the recruit to BMH, according to the statement.
Carroll said Saturday afternoon that the name of the recruit would be released 24 hours after next of kin was notified. He confirmed in the statement that the Marine Corps had notified the family.
When asked how long the recruit had been on the island, Carroll declined to answer because he said it could be identifiable information and the Corps would release the name of the deceased Sunday.
“The circumstances surrounding the recruit death is under investigation,” he said.
Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice said the death is under investigation and there are no signs of foul play, but he expected to learn more information Saturday night.
This incident follows the injury of another recruit who fell two stories inside a building at the depot Oct. 28 who, according to Carroll, remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
The injured recruit had been on the island just four days before the incident. According to another statement from Carroll, the Marine Corps is investigating the incident, in addition to a NCIS investigation.
According to Buice, no foul play is suspected and witnesses were on the scene when the incident occurred.
The death of this recruit is the third major incident to occur on Parris Island within a matter of months.
Recruit Raheel Siddiqui died March 18 after sustaining injuries from a near 40-foot fall at the depot, five days after telling drill instructors he wanted to kill himself. Siddiqui, an American Muslim of Pakistani descent and a Taylor, Mich. native, was allegedly hazed and called a “terrorist” during his time on the island.
The Corps ruled his death a suicide, but the Siddiqui family continues to dispute the claim, according to its attorney. NCIS continues to investigate.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments