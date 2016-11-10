Man sentenced for wrong-way crash that killed firefighter

A man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for causing a wrong-way crash that killed a firefighter last year during a high-speed pursuit.
News outlets report that 27-year-old John William Kennedy was sentenced Wednesday in a Greenville court after he pleaded guilty to five counts, including attempted murder, following the September 2015 crash in Travelers Rest.
Authorities say Kennedy was driving a stolen pickup truck when he drove toward a deputy who was investigating the vehicle. Kennedy sped away from deputies and drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 25, where he collided with North Greenville firefighter Jordan Howard's motorcycle, killing the firefighter instantly. Howard was an eight-year veteran firefighter.
The deputy suffered minor injuries.
