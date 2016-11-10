Baby found in trash bin at Claflin College in Orangeburg

Officials have found a newborn baby in a trash bin at Claflin University in Orangeburg and police are charging the mother with attempted murder
Multiple media outlets reported the baby was found about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A student at the school, 19-year-old Amber Fulton of Kingstree, has also been charged with illegal contact toward a child. Fulton has been taken to The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for evaluation. It was not known if she has an attorney.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said university employees found the baby boy in a trash bag. A police report says Fulton gave birth in a dorm bathroom Wednesday morning and put the baby in the trash bin.
The baby was taken to the same hospital. Investigators said the boy is fine.
Comments