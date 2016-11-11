SC prisons open up program for veterans behind bars

South Carolina prisons are starting a new program to help veterans behind bars prepare for life outside of prison.
The Department of Corrections announced in a news release that on veterans with an honorable discharge will be allowed into the 96 spots at the MacDougall Correctional Institution.
Prisons director Bryan Stirling says about 10 percent of South Carolina's 20,000 prisoners are veterans and the state wants to provide them as much support as they can.
Veterans within two years of their prison release date are eligible for the program, which will be led by Michael Cole. He is the retired commander of the Navy Consolidated Brig in Charleston.
