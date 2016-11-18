Most outdoor burning prohibited throughout SC starting Saturday

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2016, any outdoor burning of yard debris or to clear farm land or forest areas is prohibited in South Carolina, the state Forestry Commission announced on Friday.
The ban extends to the whole state a ban that has been in effect in the Upstate since November 9th.
Although cooler windier conditions improved air quality for the Midlands on Friday, the forecast has increased the risk of wildfires, officials said in a news release.
The increased risk coupled with the deployment of so many of the state’s firefighting resources to the Pinnacle Mountain fire prompted the ban’s expansion statewide. The Pennacle Mountain fire was sparked by a campfire on November 9, the news release stated.
While the outdoor burn ban does not cover outdoor fires used to cook food, to keep warm, or for ceremonial purposes, people are encouraged to “ refrain from any unnecessary burning.”
The burning ban “prohibits outdoor burning, which includes yard debris burning and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes. While campfires and open-fire cooking are not included in the ban, the Forestry Commission strongly encourages all citizens to refrain from any unnecessary burning.
Comments