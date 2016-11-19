Traditions new and old stay strong at Camden’s Colonial Cup

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years Pause

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

1:42 Orchard Park students compete in Battle of the Books

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill