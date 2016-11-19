SC Hispanics hope President Trump is different from candidate Trump

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:42 Winthrop police chief and students discuss new sexual assault allegations on campus

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs