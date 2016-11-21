Defense focus on seconds before shooting of black motorist

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC Pause

1:31 Mobility impaired deer hunters don't let boundaries stop them

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio