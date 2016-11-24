Childhood friends in Bamberg are proud of Haley's rise

The people who grew up with South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said they are going to miss her when she moves to New York City to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, but they are proud to see how far she has come.
Haley grew up in Bamberg County and went to high school at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. On Wednesday, she accepted President-elect Donald Trump's request to serve as an ambassador as long as the U.S. Senate approves.
"I hate that we're going to lose her in South Carolina, but I do see her looking out for America the same way. She'll also look out for us the best way she can — and as often as she can. She never forgets where she comes from," said Renee Jeffcoat, who went to school with Haley in Bamberg.
Jeffcoat, who is a special education teacher in Bamberg, has stayed close to Haley, even after Haley moved to Lexington, became a state representative and later governor for six years. Jeffcoat is currently a committee member for Haley's nonprofit organization, The Original Six Foundation.
"She was a leader, a good friend who was very loyal, trustworthy and somebody you really wanted to be around. You always felt comfortable with her, and she's still that way today. She just tried to make you feel at ease ... and let you know that she really cared about you," Jeffcoat told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg (http://bit.ly/2fvfefq).
Bamberg County Councilman Trent Kinard also went to school with the governor and said he accomplishments should help children in the county's schools realize they can be anything they want and go anywhere they desire in life.
"We're all proud of her honestly, but at the same time, some people will be disappointed that she's going to be unable to finish her term as governor of South Carolina," Kinard said.
Cox Industries CEO Michael Johnson was a high school classmate of Haley, and said he has seen firsthand how hard she works and how fast she analyzes situations. Johnson accepted Haley's request he serve as chairman of the State Workforce Investment Board and vice chairman of the Original Six Foundation.
"She is a quick study and this will serve her well in the extremely fluid ecosystem of global politics," Johnson said. "She thinks about people first, and that has served South Carolina well. She will serve the citizens of the United States well."
