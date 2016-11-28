Rain forecast gives South Carolina firefighters hope

A forecast for rain this week is giving hope to South Carolina firefighters battling a blaze in the northwestern corner of the state. The South Carolina Forestry Commission hopes to contain the Pinnacle Mountain fire by the middle of next week.
The National Weather Service says there's a chance of rain through Wednesday.
The fire started Nov. 9 in Table Rock State Park. It has burned nearly 15 square miles. It was 50 percent contained.
There are no evacuations in effect and no injuries have been reported. More than 600 structures could be threatened in Greenville and Pickens counties. About 130 structures could be threatened in Transylvania County, North Carolina.
Officials hope to reopen Table Rock State Park and its trails Monday.
About 280 firefighters are working on the fire.
Comments