Judge grants Dylann Roof’s request to act as own attorney in federal trial

Days after accused church shooter Dylann Roof was found mentally fit to stand trial, he will now act as his own lawyer.
Roof surprised the court when he made the request Monday to U.S. Judge Richard Gergel who granted the request. This would mean Roof could play a role in questioning witnesses including survivors of the massacre.
Roof is charged with killing nine black parishioners at Charleston Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015 to “incite racial tensions across the nation.”
Though Roof will represent himself, David Bruck and his entire legal team — which includes some of the nation’s foremost anti-death penalty lawyers — will still assist Roof at every turn of the case.
Roof, 22, of the Columbia area, is wearing a gray-striped Charleston County jail jumpsuit and white tennis shoes in court this morning. Jury selection is underway.
By morning break at 10:30 a.m., three jurors had been qualified to sit on Roof's jury but four had been ruled out, including one man who told the judge he would give the death penalty in all circumstances.
In order to be seated on a death penalty jury, a juror has to be able to consider both life without parole and the death penalty as possible punishments, depending on the evidence.
Jury selection was originally supposed to begin in earnest Nov. 7, but Roof’s lawyers, led by Bruck, surprised the judge and prosecutors on that morning by bringing up the issue of mental competence.
At that point, Gergel told the court audience, he had no choice but instantly to order an independent psychiatric evaluation of Roof – even though it delayed jury selection – or risk having the results of the upcoming trial overturned on appeal.
