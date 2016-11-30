Possible tornadoes track south of I-85 in Carolinas

A series of severe storms tracked from Greenville through Charlotte, North Carolina, damaging some homes and knocking down trees. No injuries were reported.
Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday evening as the storms rapidly moved just to the south of Interstate 85.
The National Weather Service says trees fell on several buildings and homes in Simpsonville. Tree damage was reported in Chester and York counties.
The weather service also says at least one building was damaged in south Charlotte and a tractor trailer was blown over.
