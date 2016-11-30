Former Clemson President Lennon dies

0:55 Video: Winthrop's Anders Broman hits game-winner with 3 seconds left in OT Pause

1:52 Accused Lake Wylie killer makes first court appearance

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

1:55 Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief