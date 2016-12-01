Nichols remains in dire straits after Hurricane Matthew

Before Hurricane Matthew, the town of Nichols in Marion County had a population of about 400 people. As of Wednesday, only about 30 people had returned to their homes full time.
The rural town was struck hard when Hurricane Matthew rolled through the area in October, causing flooding and damaging or destroying most of the homes.
Though all city functions -- like water, sewer and debris cleanup --have been restored, most of the homes in Nichols aren’t safe to inhabit and have not cleared county inspection.
Mark Lewis, police captain and spokesman for the town, said there has been a significant effort by residents and various organizations to recover homes but there’s still a long way to go.
“At first debris was all furniture and clothes, but now its flooring, drywall and stuff like that. You can definitely see the progress,” he said. “It’s a slow process but we can see some things starting to shape -up.”
The only businesses open in town are a car repair shop and a fertilizer plant. Lewis said there’s hope that a few stores will reopen by the year’s end but there’s also concern that many will not return
For right now, Nichols is a functioning ghost town but there’s hope that will change.
“My big thing is the kids," Lewis said. "We used to have children out playing basketball, laughing and hollering, but you don’t have that now. We’re ready for that to come back. We’ve had a lot of help from all over and we’re thankful for that. We’ll get there but it’s going to take some time.”
