Nichols remains in dire straits after Hurricane Matthew

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years Pause

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

0:55 Video: Winthrop's Anders Broman hits game-winner with 3 seconds left in OT

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:23 Video: Lewisville readies for McBee in 1A football playoffs

2:20 Charlotte Uprising marches two weeks after police shooting

0:24 District Attorney met with Scott family