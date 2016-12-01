Woman found chained in Upstate suing Todd Kohlhepp

The Anderson woman who Todd Kohlhepp is accused of kidnapping has filed a lawsuit against him.
The woman filed a personal injury suit against Kohlhepp in Spartanburg County on Wednesday. The lawsuit says she was on Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff to clean it when Kohlhepp "presented a firearm" and took her hostage.
According to the suit, Kohlhepp "forcibly kidnapped and imprisoned" her. "(The victim) did not consent to such confinement," the suit says.
She was found chained in a storage container on Kohlhepp's property near Woodruff on Nov. 3. She, along with her boyfriend, Charles David Carver, had been missing since late August.
The suit says that Kohlhepp did "physically attack" her.
The woman is seeking money for medical expenses, punitive damages and attorneys' fees.
Kohlhepp is charged with kidnapping in connection with the woman’s abduction. He is also accused of killing Carver. Before they disappeared, Brown and Carver shared an apartment in Anderson.
Kohlhepp is facing seven murder charges as the result of an investigation that began after the woman was found.
Along with Carver's death. Kohlhepp is charged with the deaths of husband and wife Johnny and Meagan Coxie, who disappeared from Spartanburg in December 2015. Kohlhepp also confessed to the long-unsolved 2003 killings at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, authorities said. In that case, he is charged with the deaths of Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert.
