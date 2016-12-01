Could Democrats really pick little-known South Carolina native as their new chairman?

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille Pause

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board