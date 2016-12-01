The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

Days after a gunman in Dallas killed five police officers during a Black Lives Matter rally, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott gave a speech on the Senate floor about police shootings. He praised the heroism of law enforcement and said Americans need to have a “family conversation.”
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hall amphitheater and Mayor Doug Echols read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to families bundled in blankets and coats. High-kicking dancers in Santa costumes and Santa himself entertained the crowd. The festival continues through Sunday.
The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry
Bryson Cooper, Cort Neely, B.J. Davis and Deedric Cousar make up one of the best groups of linebackers in the state, and are a huge reason for South Pointe's defensive success as the 2016 season has worn on.
Belton-Honea Path hosts South Pointe Friday night in the third round of the 4A playoffs in a matchup of 11-1 powers. Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick talk about the game in this preview video.
Rock Hill and Charlotte reporters joined forces with the York County Sheriff's Department Wednesday for the third annual media police academy in York. Members of the media strapped on bullet-proof vests and other police gear to learn what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.
The McGill family of Clover has returned a missing headstone to the grave of ancestor Capt. William McGill, a Congressman and York County magistrate who was born in 1775 and died in 1868. The family received the headstone from a man hired to clear the property of a monument company that went out of business. The worker found the broken headstone, which was being used as a stepping stone and contacted the family through a geneology website.