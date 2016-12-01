The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley embraces the spirit of South Carolinians during the annual Governor's Carolighting.
Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in downtown Rock Hill for the first day of ChristmasVille — a four-day Christmas festival that transforms Old Town Rock Hill into a wintry wonderland. School choirs and bands performed at the Rock Hill City Hall amphitheater and Mayor Doug Echols read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to families bundled in blankets and coats. High-kicking dancers in Santa costumes and Santa himself entertained the crowd. The festival continues through Sunday.

Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry

Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

The McGill family of Clover has returned a missing headstone to the grave of ancestor Capt. William McGill, a Congressman and York County magistrate who was born in 1775 and died in 1868. The family received the headstone from a man hired to clear the property of a monument company that went out of business. The worker found the broken headstone, which was being used as a stepping stone and contacted the family through a geneology website.

